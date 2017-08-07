Goldman now sees unemployment rate falling to 3.8%

Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius had previously expected the unemployment rate to bottom at 4.1% at year-end 2018, but now he's calling for a "generational trough" of just 3.8%.

He made the change after Friday's better-than-hoped jobs report and unemployment dip.

The bottom line for interest rates: While there's been plenty of chatter about an extended pause in the rate hike cycle, Hatzius expects the Fed to continue to hike once per quarter even if inflation stays modestly below the 2% target.

