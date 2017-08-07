Toshiba, Western Digital issue statements on restraining order extension

On Friday, a California court extended the temporary restraining order that prevents Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) from blocking Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) employee access to shared databases.

The original restraining order was issued on July 11.

The court entered a stipulated order on July 28 requiring Toshiba to give Western Digital at least two weeks notice before transferring any JV interests.

Western Digital wants to block the sale of Toshiba’s memory chip unit without its permission. The company remains a bidder in the chip unit, though Toshiba’s current bid winner is a Japan-backed consortium.

Western Digital statement on the extension: “We are pleased with the success we have had in both the Superior Court of California and the California Court of Appeal and the momentum we have heading into arbitration.”

Toshiba statement: “At a hearing Friday in San Francisco state court, the judge issued no order and the discussion related to matters that will not interfere either with Toshiba’s ability to sign an agreement to sell TMC or its ability to proceed unilaterally with investing in Fab 6,” says Naomi Furuya, Group Manager, Global Communications, Toshiba Corporation.

Western Digital shares are down 1.44% premarket.