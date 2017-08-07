Intrepid Potash cut to Sell at UBS after last week's big gains

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) -3.4% premarket as UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral, citing valuation after jumping nearly 30% last week.

Although bankruptcy risk has been "significantly reduced" since the share count was increased 60% with the March secondary offering, UBS says it remains concerned about the lack of long term growth in non-core income and "still depressed" core potash related income.

The firm remains cautious on potash pricing, forecasting only a modest increase in 2018, but IPI has popped recently due to a de-risked balance sheet and optimism around a more diversified revenue stream.

While UBS downgrades the stock, it raises its price target for IPI shares to $2.50 from $2.00.