S&P sees Macau revenue slowing down from torrid pace

S&P Global Ratings expects a moderation in the blazing pace of revenue growth in Macau during the second half of the year as regulators tighten up protocols in the VIP segment. Crackdowns on capital outflows and junket operators are seen cutting into the torrid growth.

Macau revenue increased 29% in July and 26% in June.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

