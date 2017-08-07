Berkshire Hathaway lower premarket after income drops

Q2 net earnings of $4.262B or $2,592 per Class A share vs. $5B and $3,042 a year ago. Operating earnings of $4.119B or 2,505 per Class A share vs. $4.6B and $2,803 a year ago.

Accounting for much of the decline was a drop in insurance underwriting operating earnings from $337M in Q2 a year ago to a loss of $22M this year.

Checking other operations, insurance investment income of $965M vs. $978M a year ago; railroad utilities and energy income of $1.474B vs. $1.254B; other businesses income of $1.994B vs. $1.889B.

June 30 book value per share of $182,816 is up 6.2% year-to-date.

The insurance float on June 30 of $107B is up about $16B YTD.

The IBM stake as of June 30 was $8.3B, implying ownership of about 54M shares vs. 64M three months earlier.

Previously: Berkshire Hathaway misses by $295.98 (Aug. 4)

BRK.B is trading hands at $177.90 premarket vs. Friday's close of $179.92.

BRK.A no trades