Gemphire's cholesterol med gemcabene successful in mid-stage study but treatment effect less than previous trial; shares down 36% premarket

Thinly traded Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) craters 36% premarket. albeit on light volume, in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, ROYAL-1, assessing the ability of once-daily oral gemcabene for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients not adequately controlled with statins and/or ezetimibe (Merck's Zetia).

Patients receiving 600 mg of gemcabene experienced an average reduction in LDL-C of 17.2% compared to 5.5% for placebo (p=0.0057), achieving the primary endpoint.

Investors appear concerned, however, that the treatment effect, while positive, was less than COBALT-1, reported in June. In this study, patients receiving the same 600 mg dose experienced a mean LDL-C reduction of 30% (p=0.047).

