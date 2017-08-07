Apple might purchase content library of Indian media company

Eros Group (NYSE:EROS) could sell its entire content library to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to Reuters sources.

Economic Times’ sources claim the deal could top $1B, but Reuters sources expect a far lower amount.

Eros is an Indian movie production company with large libraries of both music and movies.

Apple has a relatively weak standing in the Indian market, which favors affordability and hasn’t widely adopted the iPhone.

If Apple does acquire Eros, the company would compete with Netflix’s targeted push into the Indian media market.