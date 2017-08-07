Report: Amec's North Sea assets eyed by North American engineering groups

Amec Foster Wheeer's (NYSE:AMFW) is looking to sell its North Sea business as a block to quickly clear the way for Wood Group’s £2.2B acquisition of the company, The Telegraph reported over the weekend.

The U.K.'s market regulator last week expressed concerns that the takeover would cause competition concerns, and AMFW approached ~20 likely buyers earlier this summer in anticipation of those concerns, according to the report.

Among the firms believed to be interested are North American engineering services groups Fluor (NYSE:FLR), Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), KBR and SNC Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF).

JEC last week purchased British engineer CH2M, highlighting the latter's expertise in major U.K. transport projects, ­including HS2, as a key driver of the deal.