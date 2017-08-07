Starpharma's VivaGel BV successful in two late-stage studies in bacterial vaginosis; U.S. marketing application planned

Melbourne, Australia-based Starpharma (OTCQX:SPHRY) announces successful results from two Phase 3 clinical trials assessing VivaGel BV for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis (BV). Both studies achieved their primary endpoints.

In the U.S. study, the rate of BV recurrence at or by week 16 was 44.2% in the VivaGel cohort compared to 54.3% for placebo (p=0.015). In the European study, the rates were 15.7% and 22.6%, respectively (p=0.027).

The company intends to submit its marketing to the FDA as soon as feasible considering it has QIDP and Fast Track status.

It is currently negotiating with unnamed parties for regional/global commercial rights to the product.