BP upgraded at Piper Jaffray on positive cash flow trends

BP is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $42 price target, raised from $38, at Piper Jaffray, which says the company's cash flow generation is in the early stages of a "multi-year positive inflection" while headwinds from the Piper analyst Guy Baber finds the momentum of BP's cash flow "compelling," noting the company's free cash flow has come in 5%-10% above its target YTD, and BP's annualized free cash flow during H1, excluding Gulf oil spill costs and working capital, is close to the level it needs to cover both its capital expenditures and its dividend.

BP's "outsized dividend yield" should normalize lower as confidence in the cash cycle improves, according to Piper Jaffray analyst Guy Baber.