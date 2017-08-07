MyoKardia up 35% premarket on positive mavacamten results

Thinly traded MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) is up 35% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the first cohort in a Phase 2 clinical trial, PIONEER-HCM, assessing mavacamten (MYK-461) in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

All the patients in the cohort (n=10) experienced a statistically valid reduction in post-exercise peak left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient from baseline to week 12.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended the continuation of the study.

The company intends to advance mavacamten into a pivotal study, EXPLORER-HCM, by year-end.

Mavacamten is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.