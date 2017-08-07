Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

MYOK +34% on Q2 result.

NXTM +28% on Q2 result.

EROS +21% on selling its entire content library to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

CLNT +18% on signing an agreement with ECoin Global Limited

ATHX +14% on announcement that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has agreed that the design of its Phase 3 clinical trial.

HZNP +13% on Q2 result.

XNET +10% .

KDMN +9% on granting orphan drug designation to tesevatinib, the Company’s oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epithelial growth factor receptor (EGFR)-activating mutations.

[BIOC]] +8% .

COL +8% on potential UTX-COL deal