BlackBerry -3.4% as Goldman resumes at Sell

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares are 3.4% lower in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs has resumed coverage with a Sell rating.

Rivals such as Citrix, VMware and Microsoft look to be bundling enterprise mobility management more broadly (and from a bigger footprint), turning up competitive pressures, writes analyst Gabriela Borges.

There's also limited visibility on the company's opportunity in the automotive market, she writes. There's risk in Street expectations for estimates in the second half and fiscal 2019.

Goldman's price target of $8.50 implies 10% downside from the current price of $9.44.