Biostage announces first U.S. esophageal implant; shares ahead 33% premarket

The first U.S. patient has been implanted with BioStage's (NASDAQ:BSTG) Cellspan Esophageal Implant. The surgery took place in early May in a male patient with a tumor in his chest that was encroaching on his lung, heart and esophagus. The patient is alive and the company says Cellspan has performed as expected.

The Cellspan Esophageal Implant is a regenerative medicine product that uses the patient's own cells to seed and grow on a biocompatible scaffold.