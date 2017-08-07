Sprint reportedly talking merger with T-Mobile again

Not especially surprisingly, Sprint (NYSE:S) is back in talks about merging with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) after last week's tie-up talks for the carrier were dominated by Charter's (CHTR -0.3% ) rebuffing talk of a merger.

Sprint is 1.8% higher out of the open today; TMUS up 0.4% .

The two started talking again once an exclusive window for Sprint to talk with Charter and Comcast (CMCSA +0.1% ) expired, Bloomberg reports. Along with Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure's saying a decision of some kind is close, it's an indication that Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son is determined to deal as part of Sprint's salvation.

Today in Tokyo, Son added that a decision on Sprint's future is close at SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), the majority owner of Sprint that's considering a buyout offer for Charter.