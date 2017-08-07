Tencent planning credit scoring system to compete with Alibaba

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZD) is reportedly developing a credit scoring system to better compete with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in China’s mobile payment market.

Financial Times reports Tencent has a small selection of subscribers testing the scoring service, which would take on Alibaba’s payments affiliate’s Sesame Credit offering.

Alibaba’s mobile payment service has approximately 520M users.

China’s mobile payment market hit $5.5T in 2016, according to iResearch.

In Q1, Tencent had 39.5% of the mobile payment market compared to Alibaba with 53.7%.

Previously: Payment wars - Baidu partners with Paypal (July 27)