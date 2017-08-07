Office Depot brings same-day delivery to three major markets

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) announces the launch of same-day delivery in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Ft. Lauderdale/Miami over the next few weeks.

The company is partnering with last-mile logistics firm Deliv on the initiative.

“With our new same-day delivery and our omnichannel approach, we are utilizing our retail stores as assets and part of our supply chain to give our customers the best possible experience,” says Office Depot CEO Gerry Smith.

The company plans to introduce same-day delivery in more markets by December.

Source: Press Release