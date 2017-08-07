Energy Transfer says diesel at Rover pipeline spill may have been sabotage

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -1.7% ) says sabotage or an accident might have caused diesel to get into drilling fluid that spilled into an Ohio wetland during construction of its $4.2B Rover natural gas pipeline.

Energy regulators banned ETP from new horizontal directional drilling in May until the company explains how diesel - prohibited under the company's permit - got into drilling fluid that spilled into the wetland, and environmental agencies are investigating whether ETP's contractor may have used diesel to lubricate the drill; ETP does not believe the contractor used diesel.

"Rover theorizes that these diesel concentrations could have been caused by an inadvertent and unreported spill or leak from equipment operating during the clean-up, or it could have been the deliberate or malicious act of individuals opposed to the project," the company told FERC in a filing Friday.