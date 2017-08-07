Credit Suisse sees secular tailwinds for FedEx

Credit Suisse backs its bullish view on FedEX (NYSE:FDX) after hosting an investor meeting last week with the shipper's top management.

"We have reason to believe that there are growing secular tailwinds that support stronger domestic pricing in both near and long term," write analysts Allison Landry and Anuj Shah.

"Having said that, we think the TNT cyber-attack will remain an overhang on the stock in the short run, until we get more clarity on the materiality of the EPS impact and the likely pull forward of capex during earnings in September," adds the CS team.

FDX is rated at Outperform by the investment firm and assigned a price target of $237 (+14% upside).