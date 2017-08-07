Stocks poke into the green; Dow hits another record high

Stocks eke out gains in early trading, with the Dow nudging to another new all-time high; Nasdaq +0.2% , Dow +0.1% , S&P flat.

Most sectors trade in negative territory, but losses are modest; the energy sector ( -0.5% ) is the weakest so far while consumer staples ( +0.3% ) and materials ( +0.2% ) are the strongest groups.

Major European indices trade in mixed fashion, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.4% ; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Tyson Foods +5.7% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and providing upbeat guidance, and Rockwell Collins +4.1% following reports late Friday that United Technologies may be interested in acquiring the company.

U.S. crude oil -1.3% at $48.91/bbl as investors turn their attention to Abu Dhabi, where a committee of OPEC and non-OPEC officials will kick off a two-day compliance meeting today.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasurys are trading flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.27%.