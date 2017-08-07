Mylan's EpiPen still commands 25% of U.S. market thanks to PBM contracts - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that Mylan (MYL -2.3% ) remains in a leading position in the U.S. market for emergency allergy medications despite the higher cost of its EpiPen (epinephrine injection), commanding a market share of more than 25%.

The company has been able to hold onto a healthy share of the business despite non-branded/competitive alternatives through its contracts with pharmacy benefit managers like Express Scripts and CVS Health, who prioritize EpiPen because the margins are better.

Express Scripts counters that it does block use of the brand-name EpiPen in many health plans, but it covers both the brand and the generic in other plans to ensure there is enough supply.

CVS adds that almost 60% of its customers are using the generic alternative to EpiPen.

