OnDeck Capital up more than 6% after earnings beat

Q2 originations of $464.4M fell 19% from Q1 following the company's decision to tighten underwriting. The provision rate fell to 7.2% from 8.7%. UPB of $953.8M fell 7% Q/Q, an rose 21% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3M vs. a negative $12.4M a year earlier.

Full-year guidance is reiterated: Revenue of $342M-$352M, and adjusted EBITDA of $5M-$15M. Q3 revenue is seen at $82M-$86M, with adjusted EBITDA of $1M-$5M.

Partnership with JPMorgan has been expanded to up to four years.

Further progress made on $45M cost-saving plan lowered annual operating expense rate to $160M.

