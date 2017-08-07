National Oilwell Varco cut to Sell at SunTrust

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -2.8% ) is downgraded to Sell from Hold with a $29 price target, cut from $40, at SunTrust, based on valuation and the firm's belief that oil prices will drift below $50/bbl in November and December.

SunTrust says that while NOV is a "great company" with "great management" and a "great balance sheet," it believes past returns from the company's rig systems business will will not repeat in the next five or more years.

"Expectations implied by NOV's share price appear overly optimistic, in our opinion, based on our 12-18 month outlook," SunTrust's Ken Sill writes. "NOV's share price implies 2018 estimates will rise [but] we think they need to fall."