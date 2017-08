Price target changes - healthcare

Mylan N.V. (MYL -1.5% ) PT lowered to $36 (3% upside) from $52 by Morgan Stanley ahead of Q2 earnings on Wednesday.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) PT raised to $27 (12% downside risk) from $26 by Morgan Stanley.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT lowered to $13 (39% downside risk) from $18 by Morgan Stanley. Overweight rating maintained.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT raised to $105 (8% upside) from $103 by Morgan Stanley.

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) PT raised to $20 (12% upside) by Benchmark.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) PT raised to $48 (53% upside) by Wells Fargo after positive mid-stage results on mavacamten.