Credit Suisse still cautious on National Beverage

Credit Suisse sticks with a negative view on National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) as it sees risk from the high mix of LaCroix sales.

"La Croix is the clear leader with 25% sparkling water share. However, strong brands from key competitors have all gained share over the same period and their respective brand owners appear to be focusing more on them," notes CS.

The firm maintains an Underperform rating on FIZZ and $82 price target (26% downside potential).

On Seeking Alpha, contributors have been warning on National Beverage for the last several months after watching shares skyrocket.