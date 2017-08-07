U.S. EPA Office of Research and Development awards Tetra Tech $60M environmental assessment contract

Tetra Tech (TTEK -0.1% ) won a five-year contract worth $60M by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development.

As per the contract, Tetra Tech will provide comprehensive technical and analytical services to evaluate ecological and human health risks in freshwater, marine, and terrestrial ecosystems.

“For over 30 years, Tetra Tech has supported EPA’s research programs,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue our support of the EPA by developing innovative methods grounded in science that protect public health and the environment.”

