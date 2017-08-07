Stall in sale sends Brookfield Senior down 7%

According to the FT, possible suitor Zhonghong Zhuoye Group is having trouble lining up financing thanks to tightened Chinese regulations on overseas investments.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD -7.1% ) earlier this summer was reported to be near a sale to Zhonghong Zhuoye. The rumored price in the area of $4B would make it one of the largest Chinese offshore deals of the year.

The FT's source says that while Beijing has not rejected funding, Zhonghong is now considered "high risk."

Zhonghong earlier this year purchased a 21% stake in SeaWorld Entertainment from Blackstone for $429M.