Fiserv raises Monitise bid to £75M

Fiserv (FISV +0.4% ) has boosted its offer for Monitise (MONIF +2.2% ) to about £75M (around $98M), a raise from a previous offer around £70M.

That's still a precipitous fall from Monitise's value of more than £1B three years ago.

The new final offer is a premium of 34.8% over Monitise's London closing price the session before the initial offer was made in June.

Monitise's board is unanimous in recommending the new bid of 3.1 pence/share in cash.

Fiserv had letters of intent or irrevocable undertakings for 229.6M shares, some 9.9% of Monitise's existing issued share capital.