CrossAmerica to buy assets of leading Alabama fuel operator for $72M

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL -1.1% ) agrees to acquire certain assets of Jet Pep Inc., one of Alabama's largest fuel operators, for $72M.

CAPL says the assets - which consist of 102 commission operated retail sites, including 92 fee sites, five lease sites and five independent commission accounts - sold nearly 91M gallons of unbranded fuel in 2016.

CAPL general partner Circle K Stores also agrees to buy other assets from Jet Pep, including a fuel terminal, associated trucking equipment and 18 other retail sites for an undisclosed sum.