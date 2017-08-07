Can-Fite wraps up cardiodynamic study on lead product candidate piclidenoson, Phase 3 studies on deck; shares slip 6%

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF -5.8% ) successfully completes a cardiodynamic trial on lead candidate piclidenoson (CF101), an FDA- and EMA-specified safety requirement before starting Phase 3 studies in rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

The cardiodynamic trial was a placebo-controlled crossover study assessing the effect of piclidenoson on electrocardiograms of healthy volunteers. No safety signals were observed.

Piclidenoson is an anti-inflammatory oral small molecule drug. Its mechanism of action is mediating A3 adenosine receptors, key signalling proteins which play key roles in the production of inflammatory cytokines.

