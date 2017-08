Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) isn't due to officially showcase its 2018 Nissan Leaf until September 6, but pictures of the new EV are showing up on Twitter and automobile industry websites to create some pre-launch buzz.

The new Leaf is expected to have a driving range of 200 miles to 300 miles per charge and feature autonomous driving options. The model will be competing against the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.

U.S production of the 2018 Leaf is scheduled to begin in early December.