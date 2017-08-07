Regulator: Vivendi must declare today on control of Telecom Italia

Following a look from Italy's market regulator Consob, Vivendi (VIVHY -0.9% ) will have to declare today whether it controls Telecom Italia (TI +0.8% ).

Vivendi is the top shareholder and is considered by many to be in de facto control, but the technical matter of declaration turns on whether Vivendi is forced to consolidate a heavy debt pile into its accounts and give Rome standing to step into affairs as a matter of national interest.

TI's board has acknowledged that Vivendi is "directing and coordinating" actions; "control" is a (maybe only slightly different) matter.