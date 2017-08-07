Nebraska regulators to hear final Keystone pipeline arguments this week

The fate of TransCanada's (TRP -0.1% ) Keystone XL pipeline is in the balance as Nebraska regulators prepare to hear final arguments this week for and against the controversial project before deciding whether to approve the pipeline's route later this year.

The Trump's administration awarded TRP a federal permit for Keystone XL in March, reversing the Obama administration's rejection, but the pipeline still needs approval from regulators in Nebraska, the last of three states to approve the proposed path, who are expected to announce in November whether the project is in the state's public interest.

Nebraska's Public Services Commission has said the business case for the pipeline will not be considered and it is not permitted to consider environmental issues because the route already has an environmental permit, but opponents hope to sway the PSC with the argument that TRP could seize property using eminent domain law, a politically unpalatable option in the conservative state.