GrubHub +4.5% as Morgan Stanley boosts to Buy

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is on the move again today, up 4.5% after an upgrade and generous price target from Morgan Stanley.

That's a 14.2% move up since the company got into a deal to buy Yelp's Eat24 and partner with the business-review site on food delivery.

The Eat24 deal followed two other GrubHub purchase deals, for Foodler and OrderUp, and the larger revenue base gives the company earnings power, says MS analyst Brian Nowak in an upgrade to Overweight.

The high-margin moves could add $80M to 2018 EBITDA, an increase of more than a third, he writes.

Nowak boosted GrubHub's price target to $59 from $43, implying 7.3% upside from today's higher price. He says growing scale could even prompt a higher multiple than the one he's applying (about 17 times EV/EBITDA) to give it a path to around $66/share (20% upside).