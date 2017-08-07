Comcast, FX team to offer direct-to-consumer video

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is teaming with another channel to help establish streaming video on demand, launching a plan to build a service for FX (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.3% ).

That follows a deal the cableco made with AMC Networks (AMCX +0.4% ) to build AMC Premiere, a commercial-free service for $4.99/month.

Comcast and FX will launch "FX+" on Sept. 5 for $5.99/month, initially with commercial-free versions of current seasons for original series from FX and FXX, and every season of "several" current and library titles for FX.

That's estimated to be more than 1,100 episodes on offering (of shows including American Horror Story, Damages, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Louie, Nip/Tuck, The Shield and Sons of Anarchy), including in-season stacking rights to the originals.