Reuters: Cenovus gets Pelican Lake bids from Canadian Natural, others

Cenovus Energy (CVE -3.2% ) has received bids from Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +0.8% ), ARC Financial and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, that could be valued at as much as C$1B (US$796M), and is in advanced talks to sell another Alberta project which could fetch C$500M-C$600M, Reuters reports.

CVE also has received strong inbound interest from TransCanada (TRP), Enbridge (ENB -0.1% ), Pembina Pipeline (PBA -1.2% ), Keyera (OTC:KEYUF) and Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) for buying all or parts of separate midstream assets in the Deep Basin, a region that straddles Alberta and British Columbia, although there is no formal sale process underway for the assets, according to the report.

CVE has been seeking buyers for parts of its portfolio to pay off debt used to partially fund its C$16.8B purchase of some ConocoPhillips assets in May.