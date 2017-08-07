First Data down 2.5% after earnings; bullish these intact, says BTIG

Analyst Mark Palmer's bull case has rested on organic deleveraging driven by the company's robust free cash flow, modest revenue growth aided by the turnaround of the North American Global Business Solutions unit, and the conversion of significant operating advantage into much higher margins.

The Q2 results, he says, shows each of these items very much in evidence, and momentum for the stock - up 30% this year - should continue.

Investors are selling the news today, sending the stock down 2.5 % .

Palmer's $23 price target is 27% above the current $18.11.

Previously: First Data EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)