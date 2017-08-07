Imprimis says no prescriptions received for two patients who died after receiving curcumin emulsion

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY -8.4% ) says the it did not receive prescription orders nor did it dispense any product to the two patients who died recently who, according to the FDA, received its curcumin emulsion.

It says both cases appear to be situations where the medical provider wrote a prescription for one patient, but used it in another.

The company adds that it tested the IV bag from the 30-year old patient and found no drugs or poisons, including DEG, above 0.1% by volume, thereby not supporting the claim that DEG or PEG 40 Castor Oil caused the death.

Shares were down almost 19% before recovering.

