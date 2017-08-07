AT&T adds CBS networks to DirecTV Now streaming offering

CBS (CBS -0.2% ) and AT&T (T +0.2% ) have come to a deal to offer the CBS networks on the DirecTV Now streaming service.

That includes CBS broadcast (live local coverage in 25 stations at launch) along with Showtime, the CW, Pop and CBS Sports Network. It also features video on demand from CBS, CW, Pop and Showtime.

CBS and the CW will be on all the DirecTV Now packages; Pop adds in on the "Just Right" package and CBS Sports Network on "Go Big." Showtime is an $8/month add-on.

CBS release; AT&T release