Goldman - buy financials; Baird - banks getting ahead of fundamentals

Ignore macro concerns, say David Kostin and team at Goldman, noting a number of reasons making the sector a buy: 1) Jump in capital returns this year 2) Higher ROEs and P/B ratios 3) Valuations still at a discount 4) Deregulation move picking up steam.

Investment pros, says Kostin, continue to be underweight the sector, with the top 25 equity income funds holding just a 19% weighting - 700 basis points less than the common benchmark.

Baird's David George, on the other hand, takes note of the BKX's 29% advance since the November election vs. the S&P's 16% . As for the benefit of higher capital returns and interest rates, one could make the case those catalysts have been fully baked in by now.

