Moody's issues new ratings on Tesla

Moody's assigns a B2 corporate family rating to Tesla (TSLA +0.1% ) and issues a Stable outlook following the company's issuance of new notes that sit in a junior position to the $1.9B secured credit facility. The ratings agency also sets a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3.

Moody's on Tesla: "As a result of the rapid ramp up in Model 3 production and the significant increase in capital expenditures required under the production plan, we expect that Tesla will remain free cash flow negative into 2019. Given this negative free cash flow outlook, the uncertainties associated with the launch of the Model 3, and the potential cash requirements necessary to cover the maturities of its convertible debt, Tesla will face large cash requirements through 2018. The liquidity resources available to the company provide moderately adequate coverage of these cash requirements. This is reflected in the SGL-3 liquidity rating. Tesla's principal liquidity sources include the company's $3 billion in cash, proceeds from the proposed note offering, and $900 million available under its $1.9 billion secured revolver. Without the proceeds from the note offering, Tesla's liquidity position would be stressed."

Previously: Capital raise for Tesla's Model 3 (Aug. 7)