Chemours +1.5% as UBS upgrades to Neutral from Sell

Chemours (CC +1.6% ) hits a new 52-week high before pulling back, as UBS upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with a $50 price target, raised from $36, as the firm says the company has exceeded expectations on cost cutting and fluoro-products growth.

CC's Q2 results included an H2 EBITDA guidance raise to $650M-$750M from $640M, prompting UBS to see a more balanced risk/reward for the stock going forward.

While UBS says its TiO2 outlook is essentially unchanged, its prior concerns about CC's ability to deliver cost savings and fluoro-products growth have been disproved given the company's performance.