Celsion's late-stage study of ThermoDox in liver cancer to continue as planned; shares down 12%

The independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has concluded a planned interim data analysis of Celsion's (CLSN -11.6% ) Phase 3 clinical trial, OPTIMA, assessing ThermoDox, in combination with radiofrequency ablation, for the treatment of liver cancer. The committee recommended that the study continue as planned after assessing the data on the first 50% of randomized patients.

The company says the results from the first interim efficacy analysis will released in Q1 2019 following DMC review.

Investors appear to have been expecting brighter news, although the sell-off is on light volume.