Reuters: Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electric car

Reuters reports on lithium demand, and cites a Morgan Stanley analysis that forecasts the production and use of electric cars to rise to 9.4% of 102M anticipated new vehicles in 2025 and to 81% of 132M new auto sales by 2050 from just 1.1% of 86.5M new autos this year.

Consultants at Roskill estimate 785K metric tons/year of lithium carbonate equivalent will be needed by 2025, amounting to a 26K metric ton shortfall from anticipated supply, compared to 217K tons of demand vs. 227K tons of supply this year, and other analysts expect an even larger deficit.

"There are four names that dominate, and that is likely to be the case for the next five years" - FMC Corp. (FMC -0.3% ), Albemarle (ALB +1.9% ), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM -0.7% ) and China's Tianqui Lithium - says Jeremy Kent, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors.

FMC says it plans to boost lithium hydroxide capacity to 30K metric tons/year by the end of 2019 after rising 80% this year to 18K metric tons/year, ALB plans to expand its lithium carbonate equivalent capacity to 165K metric tons by 2021 from 89K tons this year, and SQM says it plans to expand its lithium carbonate capacity in Chile to 63K metric tons by 2018 from 48K tons currently.