Statoil to drill best Arctic well prospect after disappointments

Statoil (STO) says it will soon start drilling this season's most promising Arctic prospect at Korpfjell after several disappointing wells in the Barents Sea.

STO says Korpfjell is a high-impact well, meaning it could provide a total of more than 250M boe, or 100M boe net for STO; Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF), STO's partner in the license, estimates Korpfjell could hold more than 1M boe, based on seismic surveys.

STO's newest well in the Barents Sea, Gemini North, found only minor volumes of gas and oil, and the Kayak well drilled in June proved to have 25M-50M barrels of oil, is considered too small for a stand-alone development.