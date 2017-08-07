Intel announces release dates, specs for X-series processors

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) officially announces the specs and release dates for the upcoming 12- to 18-core X-series desktop processors.
Click here for a detailed chart with the specs for the whole X-series.
The 12-core processor will become available August 28.
The 14- to 18-core processors will be available on September 25.
The timing lines up nicely with the planned December launch of Apple’s iMac Pro.
