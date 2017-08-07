Calithera Bio launches mid-stage study of CB-839 in kidney cancer

Calithera Biosciences (CALA -2% ) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing glutaminase inhibitor CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a Fast Track designation.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study will randomize ~250 patients who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, including a VEGFR-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor and at least one of CARBOMETYX (cabozantinib) or a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival. Overall survival is a secondary endpoint.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the primary completion date is March 1, 2020.

