Volatility in interest rates at all-time low

It's not just stocks. The average daily move in the 10-year Treasury yield this year has been just 2.8 basis points. That compares to 3.3 bps last year and 4.2 bps in 1990.

Not to worry in the short-term, says JPMorgan's David Kelly, but low expected returns, low volatility, and low rates over time could make for a dangerous market mixture. "Those stretching for better returns could begin to take low volatility for granted and take low rates as an invitation to add leverage."

