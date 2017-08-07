Verizon raises cash cap on notes tender to $3B from $2B

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) today boosted the cash cap on a tender offer for 17 series of notes to $3B.

The previous cap was $2B.

Verizon has offered cash or exchange for old notes along with new notes

The company's priced new debt securities with gross proceeds of $3.94B, allowing for funding of its cash tender offers.

The early participation date is unchanged (Aug. 11), as is the expiration date on the offers (Aug. 25).

On its priority table, top priorities are buying/exchanging floating rate notes due 2018 ($1.75B worth) and floating rate notes due 2019 ($500M and $400M tranches).