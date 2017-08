Adjusted net income in Q2 was $38.8M or $0.32 per share.

Adjusted FFO of $74.7M or $0.61 per share compared to $67.7M and $0.61 a year ago. Q2 NOI of $146.5M vs. $138.1M.

Q3 revenue guidance of $554M-$559M vs. consensus $579M. Q3 AFFO is seen at $0.61-$0.63 per share.

Q4 revenue guided to $557M-$562M; AFFO per share of $0.63-$0.65.

Full-year revenue seen at $2.24B vs. $2.29B expected; AFFO per share of $2.50-$2.54.

